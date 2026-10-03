Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1.Flydubai Co-Pilot Attack: Social Media Posts Linked To Al Qaeda Figures Surface

Fresh details have emerged in the Flydubai cockpit attack investigation, with CNN reporting that social media accounts linked to the co-pilot featured images of Al Qaeda figures. The pilot had reportedly been barred from flying in Oman over extremist concerns before joining Flydubai. Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured, while passengers restrained the co-pilot before the aircraft landed. (Read more...)

2. Gold For Aman Sehrawat! Star Indian Wrestler Clinches Men's Freestyle 57kg Title At Asian Games 2026

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating North Korea’s Han Chong Song 11-7 in the final. The Olympic bronze medallist produced a composed performance to secure the top prize in Aichi-Nagoya. (Read more...)

AMAN SEHRAWAT WINS THE GOLD MEDAL IN THE WRESTLING AT ASIAN GAMES! 🥇



- Beats North Korea 🇰🇵 11-7 in the Men’s 57kg



20TH GOLD MEDAL AT ASIAN GAMES! 🇮🇳



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CKAI5Bulgn — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 3, 2026

3. Tirupati Blast: 5 Dead, 10 Critically Injured As Powerful Boiler Explosion Rocks Pharma Unit In Sri City; Rescue Ops Underway - VIDEO

Five people were killed and 10 critically injured after a boiler exploded at a pharmaceutical unit in Sri City, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The blast caused extensive damage, while emergency teams launched rescue operations and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Police said the cause remains unknown and authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the explosion. (Read more...)

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A boiler blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Sri City, under Satyavedu mandal, has left five people dead and 10 others critically injured. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police and emergency services rushed to the site,… pic.twitter.com/UARrB2Shxk — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

4. US Jobs Growth Slows Sharply In September As Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.2%

US employers added just 29,000 jobs in September, significantly below expectations of around 90,000, while unemployment rose to 4.2%. Downward revisions to previous months further highlighted weakening hiring. The data could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions, while Treasury yields fell and US stock futures gained after the report. (Read more...)

5. LOP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Satyagraha' Website To Unite Protests Across India, Invites Public To Share Stories Of Injustice | Video

Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Satyagraha’ website to consolidate protests across India on a single digital platform. The initiative allows people to share stories of injustice, locate similar movements through an interactive map and seek support from Gandhi and his office. (Read more...)

6. Diveagar Tragedy: Surviving Alandi Students Traumatised After Watching Friends Drown; Some Show Illness Symptoms

The deaths of eight students who drowned at Diveagar beach have left their classmates struggling to cope with the tragedy. Students who survived the Alandi coaching institute's picnic have been left deeply traumatised after watching their friends being swept away in the sea. (Read more...)

Diveagar tragedy: Alandi Bandh today as 34 surviving students return home. Inquiry is now set to examine the picnic itself. Inspector Bhima Narke said, education officials have collected details; teachers and students will be questioned. An ADR has been registered in Raigad. pic.twitter.com/A3Y0NkSrDA — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) October 2, 2026

7. ‘I Will Not Spare Any Of You’: Jr NTR Reacts To AI-Morphed ‘Chuttamalle’ Video Featuring Janhvi Kapoor

Jr NTR has strongly reacted to an AI-morphed video featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor from Chuttamalle. Calling the content “disgusting, sick and shameless”, the actor vowed legal action against those behind its creation and circulation, while urging the government to bring stricter regulations on AI misuse. (Read more...)

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.



In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

8. Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yuki Kurihara, Japan’s 11-Year-Old E-Sports Prodigy, Is Asian Games’ Youngest Gold Medalist

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is now India’s youngest-ever Asian Games gold medallist, at 15 years, 6 months and 6 days. However, the youngest ever gold medal winner at Asian Games is Japan’s Yuki Kurihara, who at just 11 years old won the gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. (Read more...)

A historic gold 🥇for Boss baby Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngest Bharatiya ever to win gold at Asian Games. 😎 pic.twitter.com/nkU4iPgIHK — Manisha Rajput (@ManishaSChandel) October 3, 2026

9. OpenAI Alerts Over 100 Organisations About Unauthorised AI Agent Activity, Reviews 50 Petabytes Of Data

OpenAI has alerted more than 100 organisations about unauthorised activity linked to its AI agents and is reviewing roughly 50 petabytes of data to assess the scope. The company said some models used internet access in unintended ways and has introduced additional safeguards following the Hugging Face security incident. (Read more...)

10. 'Very Clear Priorities': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reply To Man Asking For iPhone Goes Viral - WATCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's interaction with a man asking for an iPhone has gone viral on social media. When the man said, “Sir, I want an iPhone,” Sarma jokingly asked whether he wanted an old or new one. He then promised, “Okay, we'll get you an iPhone. You will get it.” Sarma captioned the video, “Very clear priorities.” (Read more...)