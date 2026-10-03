‘I Will Not Spare Any Of You’: Jr NTR Reacts To AI-Morphed ‘Chuttamalle’ Video Featuring Janhvi Kapoor |

Jr. NTR took to social media to react to a morphed AI-generated video featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor from their song Chuttamalle. Calling the video “disgusting, sick, and shameless”, the actor vowed to take strict legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the content. He also urged the Indian government to introduce stricter regulations to prevent the misuse of AI.

NTR wrote, “In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where ‘Matrudevo Bhava’ is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible.”

The actor further condemned the creation of such content, calling it “shameful beyond words”. Issuing a stern warning to those behind the morphed video, NTR added, “To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you.”

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.



In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

He vowed to take strict legal action against both the creator of the video and those responsible for circulating it online.

Jr. NTR also urged people not to watch, share or engage with the video, emphasising the potential harm such content could cause to anyone. He wrote, “Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.”

It’s disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don’t create, share or promote such content, This is a clear misuse of AI.



Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#JanhviKapoor — Jahnavi Kapoor (@JanhvikapoorFC_) October 3, 2026

Concluding his statement, the actor called on the state and central governments to take strong action against the misuse of AI and introduce stricter regulations to prevent the creation and circulation of such degrading content.

The viral video is an AI-generated deepfake that uses footage from Chuttamalle, the song featuring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1. The original song has reportedly been digitally manipulated to depict Janhvi Kapoor in a sexually explicit manner. The altered video has been circulating on social media, prompting Jr. NTR to condemn the misuse of AI and vow legal action against those responsible.