'She Chuckled & Said...': Orry Recalls Janhvi Kapoor’s Advice That Once Left Him Sad, Reflects On Moving Beyond ‘Nepo Baby’ Tag

Orry Recalls Janhvi Kapoor’s Advice That Once Left Him Sad |

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Orry penned a heartfelt note for host Rohit Shetty, recalling a conversation with his close friend Janhvi Kapoor and reflecting on his journey from being mentioned in a newspaper to finally making the front page on his own merit.

Janhvi Kapoor's Advice To Orry

Orry shared the story in his latest social media post, recalling how, a couple of years ago, he came across a "tiny skinny little sliver of a mention" about himself in a newspaper. Excited to share the moment on social media, he called Janhvi to ask if he should post about it. However, the actress advised him to wait for the day when he would make the front page on his own merit.

Orry wrote, "I called up my close personal friend @janhvikapoor and asked if I should post it. She chuckled and said 'lol Orry no..one day you will be front page on your own merit and I would want you to post that.'"

He admitted that Janhvi's words initially made him a little sad, as he wasn't sure whether that day would ever come. Recalling the following year, Orry said he found himself repeatedly making headlines for what he described as "unfortunate infamous baseless articles".

"Cut to last year where I seemed to live on the front and back page of every paper for a series of unfortunate infamous baseless articles that they might as well have listed my public service industry career in the obituaries. My only accomplishment was that I had become the face of fake news," he wrote.

Orry then reflected on 2026, when he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said he finally got to see himself on the front page of a newspaper for something he had actually accomplished, calling it a moment of pride. He added that the show gave him an opportunity to showcase himself as "more than just a privileged self made nepo baby."

Towards the end of his note, Orry expressed gratitude to Janhvi for believing in him and recognising his potential early on. He wrote, "I am ever so grateful for this platform and so grateful to @janhvikapoor for believing & seeing potential in me back then and now."