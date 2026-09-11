Orry Claims Sara Ali Khan PUSHED A Girl Off Chair At Party, Says He Was Blamed Amid Public Fallout: 'I Didn't Even Do It'

Orry and Sara Ali Khan | Photo via Instagram

Social media personality Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, made a startling claim about his former friendship with actress Sara Ali Khan. In a recent interview, Orry recalled an incident at a party where he alleged that Sara pushed a girl off a chair, but he was the one who ended up facing the girl's anger. Orry described the episode as a "really funny" story and claimed that Sara had "created the story."

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Orry said that the two were at a party and looking for somewhere to sit when they noticed a girl occupying a chair. Orry alleged that Sara pushed the girl off the seat, following which the two took the vacant spot.

Orry claims Sara pushed a girl

"I'm going through what I didn't even do," Orry recalled, making it clear that he claimed he was not responsible for pushing the girl.

The situation reportedly became more complicated when the girl confronted Orry rather than Sara. He attributed this to Sara's popularity at the time, saying she was "very famous at the time." According to Orry, her greater public profile meant that the girl directed her frustration towards him instead.

Orry also recalled how he chose to deal with the confrontation. He said he met the upset girl while dressed in an elaborate outfit featuring a cape, a fashion turban and kitten sunglasses. His unusual appearance apparently helped ease the tension.

According to Orry, the girl eventually told him, "It's fine that you pushed me off the chair. I know it was a mistake." Orry responded, "It wasn't, but thank you."

Orry and Sara's public fallout

The anecdote comes against the backdrop of Orry's increasingly public fallout with Sara. Their once-close friendship has been the subject of speculation, particularly following several public comments and social media developments.

In January 2026, Orry shared an Instagram reel that was later deleted, in which he listed "Sara," "Amrita," and "Palak" among the "3 worst names." The names were speculated to refer to Sara, her mother Amrita Singh and actress Palak Tiwari.

Orry had also previously spoken about a "traumatising" experience involving Amrita Singh in 2021, suggesting that the incident had a lasting effect on his relationship with Sara and her family.

While Orry has continued to discuss his side of the fallout, Sara has largely stayed away from publicly addressing the specific claims surrounding their strained relationship.