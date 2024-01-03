Orry Breaks Silence On Viral Palak Tiwari WhatsApp Chat: 'Why Is No One Asking What She's Apologising For?'

The omnipresent BFF of Bollywood, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is always seen clicking the best photos with celebs and being the life of the party, seemingly got into a tiff with actress Palak Tiwari on New Year's eve. And it did not just end there but Orry went ahead to even post a screenshot of his chat with Palak, only to delete it later.

In the purported screenshot, Palak can be seen apologising to Orry, but the latter looked in no mood to forgive her, and in fact, he event went ahead and sent her a 'middle-finger' emoticon.

Orry posted the screenshot in the wee hours of Monday, and deleted it within minutes, but it did not get missed by his ardent followers, who went on a discussing spree online as to what was the entire fight about.

And now, Orry has finally ended his silence after three days, and during a Reddit session, asked his followers why were they not questioning Palak about the incident.

"Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly," he wrote.

He went on to say, "Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before."

Palak has refrained from commenting on the episode as of yet.

The screenshot also had the mention of one 'Sara', which fans assumed was Sara Ali Khan, as she is a common friend of both Orry and Palak. While she went to the same university as Orry, she is reportedly friends with Palak because of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is rumoured to be dating the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress.

Meanwhile, post the New Year celebrations, Palak and Ibrahim were seen leaving in the same car, with the Pataudi scion hiding his face from the paparazzi. The actress too did not look at the cameras even as the paps wished them a happy new year.