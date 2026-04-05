Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Found Her Morphed Photo On Porn Site At 15: 'It Upsets Me, But I Don't Have That Much Of A Voice To Complain'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about a disturbing experience from her teenage years, revealing that she once found a morphed image of herself circulating on pornographic websites when she was just 15 years old. The actor said the incident left a lasting impact and that the problem has only worsened today with the rise of AI-generated deepfakes.

Speaking during a conversation with entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani, Janhvi recalled how she first came across the manipulated image during her school days. She said, "I don't know if it was a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of me on a porn site."

The actor, who was still a student at the time, explained that she discovered the image while attending an IT class in school.

"We had IT class in school, and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there. And this was in school, so that was a weird experience," she said.

Janhvi shared that she initially tried to convince herself that such situations were an unfortunate part of being visible online. Over time, however, she found it difficult to ignore the issue, especially as technology has made it easier to create highly realistic fake images.

Opening up on her early reaction, she said, "At some point, I was like, this is the cost you have to pay. There is no morality in a lot of these things on social media."

The actress added that AI-generated images of her continue to surface online and often leave her feeling uneasy. "I am not at peace with it. There are visuals of me out there, even shared by official news pages, which are completely AI-generated. I have never worn those clothes or been photographed like that," she added.

Impact on her work

Janhvi also spoke about how such manipulated images can affect her professional decisions as an actor. According to her, the circulation of fake visuals can create misleading impressions about her comfort levels on screen.

"It gets circulated as if it's something I've put out. That creates a certain kind of impression. If tomorrow I tell a director I'm not comfortable wearing something, someone can pull up those pictures and say, ‘But you've done this before.' Even if they don't say it, it makes you think," she said.

While the situation continues to trouble her, Janhvi admitted that she often feels hesitant to raise her voice about it publicly. "It upsets me, of course. But I feel like I don't have that much of a voice to complain," she said.

The actress explained that discussions around such issues are sometimes dismissed because people assume celebrities should tolerate online harassment due to their privileged lives.

"There's this attitude, you've got so much in life, thoda seh lo, don't complain. So I don't think my voice has that credibility yet. There will be backlash, and it might take away from the cause," Janhvi concluded.