Jr NTR Pens Heartbreaking Note As His 4-Year-Old Pet Dog Bagheera Dies: 'Your Absence Leaves Silence...'

Jr NTR's Pet Dog Bagheera Dies | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Jr NTR is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog Bagheera, a Bernese Mountain Dog, who died at the age of four. The 43-year-old actor shared an emotional note remembering his four-legged companion and expressing how deeply his absence has affected him and his family.

Jr NTR's Pet Dog Bagheera Dies

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 19, Jr NTR described Bagheera as much more than a pet, saying that he had entered his life as a companion before quietly becoming a part of the family.

The actor wrote, "Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind. Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful."

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Read Also Jr NTR Discharged From KIMS After Shoulder Surgery, Hospital Shares Health Update

'Run Free, My Little One'

The actor ended his emotional message with a touching farewell, asking Bagheera to “run free” and assuring him that he was deeply loved and would always remain so.

Bagheera’s passing marks a heartbreaking loss for the actor, who now carries the memories of the four years they spent together.

Jr NTR was recently discharged from the hospital on August 13 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery following a shoulder injury sustained during a recent film shoot.

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Jr NTR suffered the shoulder injury on July 27, following which doctors advised him to take complete rest for around six to eight weeks. While reports have linked the injury to the shoot of his upcoming film Dragon, this has not been officially confirmed by the actor’s team.

This comes amid the busy shooting schedule of his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, Dragon.

About Dragon

The film was announced in 2022 and began filming with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad on August 9, 2025. Dragon also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, Benedict Paul Garrett.

It is slated for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027.