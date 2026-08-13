Jr NTR Discharged From KIMS After Shoulder Surgery, Hospital Shares Health Update

Actor Jr NTR has been discharged from KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad after undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury. He was discharged on Thursday (August 13), a day after the procedure was performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons.

Sharing an update on his condition on social media, the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences said the actor is recovering well and will now move into the next stage of his recovery.

"He (Jr NTR) is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki.



He is doing well and will now continue with a… pic.twitter.com/Klp7IAL72s — KIMS Hospitals (@kimshospitals) August 13, 2026

The surgery was carried out on August 12 by a team led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni. According to the hospital, the procedure was successful and doctors expect the 43-year-old actor to make a full recovery.

Jr NTR also took to social media to thank fans, friends and family for their support and prayers during his treatment. The actor wrote, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you."

Updating fans about the surgery, he added, "The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.

To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026

He ended his message on a reassuring note, saying, "To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!"

Jr NTR suffered the shoulder injury on July 27, following which doctors advised him to take complete rest for around six to eight weeks. While reports have linked the injury to the shoot of his upcoming film Dragon, this has not been officially confirmed by the actor’s team.

Jr NTR's upcoming film

The actor will next be seen in the film Dragon, which was announced in 2022 and began filming with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad on August 9, 2025.

Dragon also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett.

It is slated for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027.