Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury, Advised 6-8 Weeks Of Complete Rest Amid Prashanth Neel's Dragon Shoot

Jr NTR's team shares health update after shoulder injury | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Jr NTR has sustained a shoulder injury, according to an official statement released by his team. The update informed fans about the actor's health and assured them there was no need to panic following the injury. The statement revealed that NTR underwent a thorough medical evaluation after sustaining the injury on Monday evening, July 28.

Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury

A team of doctors examined the actor and advised him to rest completely for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth, complete recovery.

"Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery," the statement read.

Check out the official statement:

'Absolutely No Cause For Panic'

NTR's team also urged fans not to worry and assured them that his recovery was being monitored by medical professionals. They added that official updates regarding his health and progress would be shared whenever appropriate.

The team concluded the statement by thanking fans for their understanding, patience, and continued support during this period. Further details about his recovery schedule and professional commitments are expected to be shared in the coming days.

This comes amid the busy shooting schedule of his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, Dragon . However, it remains unclear whether the actor sustained the injury on the sets.

About Dragon

The film was announced in 2022 and began filming with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad on August 9, 2025. Dragon also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, Benedict Paul Garrett.

It is slated for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027.