Jr NTR Not Entering Politics? Team Issues Clarification Ahead Of July 18 Tirupati Event

Speculation about actor Jr NTR's entry into politics has once again gained momentum after reports claimed that he could make a major announcement during an event scheduled in Tirupati on July 18. However, his team has now clarified that the programme has no political connection and is centred around a social initiative.

According to the actor's team, the July 18 event is part of the #OoruVaada initiative and should not be viewed as a political launch.

The buzz intensified as many compared Jr NTR's situation with Tamil actor Vijay, who recently stepped into active politics. However, the actor's team and his fan organisations have maintained that the event was planned well in advance and has no links to any political party or political announcement.

Although the latest speculation has been put to rest, discussions around Jr NTR's political future are nothing new.

The actor comes from one of Andhra Pradesh's most influential political families. He is the grandson of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982. His father, the late Nandamuri Harikrishna, was a senior TDP leader and served as a Rajya Sabha member, while his uncle, actor Balakrishna, is a three-time TDP MLA.

Jr NTR also shares close family ties with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu is married to Nara Bhuvaneswari, the daughter of NT Rama Rao, making him a part of Jr NTR's extended family.

The actor briefly entered the political spotlight in 2009 when he campaigned for the TDP during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. His speeches and popularity among the masses drew attention, leading many to believe he could eventually take on a larger political role.

However, after the election campaign, Jr NTR shifted his complete focus back to films. Despite recurring speculation whenever there are major political developments in Andhra Pradesh, he has largely stayed away from active politics and concentrated on his acting career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in film directed by Prashanth Neel and Trivikram Srinivas.