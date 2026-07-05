Jr NTR, Trivikram's Upcoming Film Faces Ban Threat In Tamil Nadu Over 'Murugan' Depiction

Actor Jr NTR's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas has landed in controversy even before going on floors, with Tamil Nadu politician and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman warning the makers of "severe repercussions" and calling for the film to be banned in the state over its alleged depiction of Lord Murugan.

The controversy began after producer Naga Vamsi announced the project on June 29 alongside Jr NTR. Sharing the announcement, he wrote, "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe."

Although the makers did not reveal the film's storyline, the announcement poster hinted that it could be based on Lord Murugan, also known as Karthikeya. The phrase "Born in the North" drew criticism from many social media users in Tamil Nadu, who objected to the claim and argued that Lord Murugan is deeply rooted in Tamil culture.

The issue escalated on Sunday (July 5) when Seeman released a detailed statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), accusing the makers of distorting Tamil history and hurting the sentiments of Tamils.

In his statement, Seeman warned the film's team against portraying Lord Murugan as having been born in northern India. He also alleged that communities that "lack distinct identities, cultural elements, worship methods and divine traditions" had historically appropriated Tamil deities.

A part of his statement read, "From time immemorial, the most ancient, primal god of Tamils, inseparably intertwined with Tamil culture and way of life: Lord Muruga Peruman. He, too, the great Tamil race will not let slip away. Tamil is Murugan; Murugan is Tamil; the two are inseparable."

He further warned the makers, writing, "I warn that the film crew must immediately abandon their attempts to fabricate and impose fictional tales—such as claiming Lord Muruga was born in the northern plains—under the guise of art. Failure to do so will result in facing the most severe repercussions."

The Son of Shiva.

The Pride of Parvathi.

The Eternal Commander.



And, once again with TRIVIKRAM.#NTRxTrivikram pic.twitter.com/oIW7o4PETu — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 29, 2026

Seeman also urged the Tamil Nadu government to prohibit the release of the film if the makers failed to address the concerns.

"Considering that this film, which distorts Tamil culture and is created with the intent to hurt the sentiments of Tamils, could lead to serious law-and-order issues if released, I also strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the screening of its Tamil version or Telugu version in Tamil Nadu," he wrote.

The makers of the film have not yet responded to Seeman's statement or the controversy surrounding the announcement. The project, which is yet to begin production, is rumoured to be titled God of War.