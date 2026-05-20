Dragon Glimpse: Jr NTR Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans On His Birthday, 'Given Us A Lot Of Confidence...'

Jr NTR Thanks Fans | Instagram

On Tuesday night, to celebrate the birthday of Jr NTR, the makers of Dragon shared a teaser of the film. Titled Dragon Glimpse, the over 4-minute teaser has impressed the netizens, and NTR's fans can't stop praising it. On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his 43rd birthday, and he took to social media to share a note in which he thanked his fans, friends, and media for the wishes, and also for giving the Dragon glimpse such a great response.

Jr NTR posted, "Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you my dear fans for standing by me with so much love through every phase (sic)."

He further wrote, "Watching the response for the #Dragon Glimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces but also given us a lot of confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all. And all the credit goes to ONE MAN, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of DRAGON. A heartfelt thank you to all my well wishers, colleagues, friends, media and everyone for your warm wishes. Much love. Always (sic)."

Dragon Cast

Apart from Jr NTR, Dragon also stars Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, and Sidhant Gupta. In the teaser, the makers have introduced the characters of every actor, and the Kapoor's entry in the glimpse has surely grabbed everyone's attention.

Dragon Release Date

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon is slated to release on June 11, 2027. Mostly, the teasers are very short, but the first glimpse of Dragon has also become the talk of the town, as its runtime is more than 4 minutes.

While it is a Telugu film, Dragon will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.