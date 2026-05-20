'Roaring Fire Every Shot': Allu Arjun Wishes Jr NTR Happy Birthday; Praises Dragon Teaser

Allu Arjun / Jr NTR | Instagram

It is Jr NTR's 43rd birthday today (May 20, 2026), and many fans and celebrities are wishing him on social media. As a gift for his fans, the makers of his next film, titled Dragon, released the teaser of the movie on Tuesday night. Allu Arjun took to X (Twitter) to wish NTR Happy Birthday, and he also praised the Dragon teaser.

The Pushpa star tweeted, "Many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999 ! May you have abundant prosperity, peace & love . This time it ain’t tiger It’s DRAGON 🐉 Roaring fire every shot (sic)." Jr NTR replied and wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes rAAka (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Thank you so much for your wishes rAAka ❤️ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2026

Prashanth Neel, who is directing Dragon, also thanked Allu Arjun. The filmmaker wrote, "Thank you Bunny for your kind words about our #Dragon (sic)."

Thank you Bunny for your kind words about our #Dragon 🙏 https://t.co/I72UohucEO — Prashant Neel🧢 (@Prashant_neelfc) May 20, 2026

The teaser of Dragon has become the talk of the town for many reasons. It is just the first glimpse of the film, and the runtime of video is over 4 minutes. The teaser introduces all the characters and features many other actors along with Jr NTR.

Netizens React To Dragon Teaser

Reacting to the teaser, a netizen tweeted, "Excited for Dragon. NTR is fire. But Anil Kapoor sahab is definitely the greatest actor we have, and he’ll prove it again with Dragon. Dragon is an ATBB. Prashanth Neel is a master of world building, and he’s proved it again (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The Glimpse is one of the best. But please for the love of god. Get rid of those AI stock photos/videos. Genuinely was watching it, and was disappointed. But when the actual glimpse starts Mind🤯🤯. This Movie doesn’t need the soulless footage that literally isn’t needed. Please get rid of it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dragon Release Date

Dragon is slated to release on June 11, 2027.