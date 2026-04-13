'Comeback Will Be Strong': Jr NTR's Transformation For Prashanth Neel's Next Leaves Fans Shocked

Jr NTR's Chiseled Body | Instagram

Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which was released in 2025. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, but now, his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens in Prashanth Neel's directorial, which is reportedly titled Dragon. On Monday, the actor took to social media to share picture of his chiseled body and fans are going berserk.

NTR captioned the picture as, "Built. Not bought (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Jr NTR's Transformation

A netizen commented on the post, "Natural BodyBuilding Always Great 'Jai NTR' (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "We are waiting for the destruction you will create Anna (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Come back will be strong (sic)." Check out the comments below...

NTRNeel Progressing As Planned

A few days ago, there were rumours that the schedule of the film had been cancelled, and the movie might get delayed. However, the producers of NTRNeel took to social media to clarify that the movie is progressing as planned.

Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us (sic)."

There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 8, 2026

Jr NTR Movies

After RRR, Jr NTR was seen in Devara Part 1 and War 2. The former did reasonable business at the box office, but the latter was a flop. War 2 marked NTR's Bollywood debut, and the expectations from the movie were quite high.

However, the movie, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, only collected Rs. 236.55 crore, against the reported budget of Rs. 400 crore.

Now, the fans of Jr NTR are excited for Dragon.