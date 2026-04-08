Jr NTR & Prashanth Neel Film Shoot Not Cancelled, Makers Slam Reports Of Actor Being 'Not Satisfied' With His Look

Jr NTR–Prashanth Neel Film Shoot Not Cancelled |

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s untitled film, reportedly titled Dragon, was announced in 2022 and began filming with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad on August 9, 2025. Amid growing buzz around the film, earlier reports claimed that a major shooting schedule planned for this month had been halted. The film is said to feature multiple looks for the actor, with this new schedule expected to showcase a fresh appearance.

Jr NTR–Prashanth Neel Film Shoot Not Cancelled

Reacting to these reports on Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the claims. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us."

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Tovino Thomas Not Part Of Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel Film

Earlier, reports suggested that Tovino Thomas would be part of Jr NTR’s upcoming film; however, he denied the speculation. While promoting his Malayalam film Pallichattambi in Hyderabad, Tovino revealed that scheduling conflicts led to his exit from Dragon. He said, "It is really hard to allocate dates, so I am not doing it."

He further elaborated on the differences between working in Malayalam and Telugu cinema, saying, "I don’t do multiple films at once. In Malayalam, we finish a film in one schedule. But in Telugu, a single project takes almost a year. I can give 3 months, not an entire year."

The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, and Bimal Oberoi.

The makers had even announced last year that the film would be released in June 2026, but there have been no updates on the project since then.