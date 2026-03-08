Video: Chaos At Jr NTR's Bengaluru Visit As Fans Damage Escalator During KIMS Hospital Inauguration, Cops Resort To Mild Lathi Charge

A massive crowd gathered in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 8) as fans turned up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of actor Jr NTR, who was in the city to attend the inauguration of KIMS Hospitals. The excitement among fans soon spiralled into chaos, forcing police to step in and restore order.

According to reports, hundreds of admirers assembled both inside and outside the hospital premises as soon as news of the actor’s arrival spread. Videos on social media showed enthusiastic fans shouting slogans, waving at the star, and attempting to move closer to him for selfies despite security arrangements at the venue.

As the crowd swelled, the situation became difficult for security personnel and local police to manage. In their attempt to enter the building and reach the area where the actor was expected to appear, many fans rushed towards an escalator inside the hospital complex. The heavy crowding and uncontrolled movement reportedly damaged the escalator.

The authorities had to temporarily restrict access to that section of the building.

Tarak anna waving hands at fans who gathered outside the KIMS Hospitals in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru 💥🌋



Biggest Crowd puller @tarak9999 🧎🔥#NTRNeel #NTRInBengaluru pic.twitter.com/R7cHrkhA4G — NTR - KING OF MASS (@KingJrNTR) March 8, 2026

Police personnel deployed at the venue intervened as the crowd continued to push forward. Reports suggested that officers resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the gathering and bring the situation under control. A security corridor was later formed to ensure the actor could safely enter the premises and proceed with the inauguration.

Adhem Crowd Raa Samiii 🙏🏻🙏🏻.



Escalator Kuda Virigi Poyindhi Kadha!!!#NTRInBengaluru pic.twitter.com/bi7YE12BS1 — Sai Mohan 'NTR' (@Sai_Mohan_999) March 8, 2026

Despite the commotion, Jr NTR remained composed and acknowledged the fans waiting outside. The actor waved and greeted supporters as he made his way into the building, a gesture that thrilled those who had been waiting for hours to see him.

Several clips of the incident have since surfaced online. In some videos, fans can be seen rushing through the hospital lobby while security personnel struggle to control the flow of people. In another moment captured on camera, a fan threw a flower at the actor, which he tossed back in appreciation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR was recently seen in the action thriller War 2, which released in August 2025. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani and marked the actor’s entry into Bollywood.