Allu Arjun Gifts ₹1.5 Crore Swanky Mercedes To Wife Sneha Reddy On 15th Wedding Anniversary

Celebrations in the Allu household were nothing short of grand this year. While actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on March 6 in Hyderabad, the day also marked the 15th wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. Making the occasion even more special, the actor surprised his wife with a swanky new car that's now grabbing eyeballs online.

Allu Arjun's surprise for wife

The special moment was captured in a viral video, which was shared by the actor’s fan page on social media. The clip shows a sleek black luxury car waiting inside the couple’s home garage, beautifully decorated with flowers to mark the occasion.

As the family gathered around, Arjun presented Sneha with the car keys, turning the moment into a joyful surprise. Sneha appeared pleasantly astonished as she walked toward the car while everyone cheered. Overwhelmed by the thoughtful gesture, she shared a sweet moment with her husband, giving him a kiss on the cheek as the family celebrated together.

Check out the video below:

The swanky Mercedes gift

The luxury vehicle gifted to Sneha is reportedly the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, a high-performance coupe priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹1.6 crore. Known for combining sporty performance with premium comfort, the model features a twin-turbo inline-six engine capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

The car also boasts several advanced features including a 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless charging, keyless entry and ambient lighting. Added conveniences such as active parking assistance, hands-free boot access and four-way lumbar support make the coupe as comfortable as it is powerful.

Love story that began in 2011

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in March 2011 after reportedly meeting through mutual friends. Over the years, the couple has built a close-knit family and are parents to two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

