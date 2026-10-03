Tirupati Blast: 5 Dead, 10 Critically Injured As Powerful Boiler Explosion Rocks Pharma Unit In Sri City; Rescue Ops Underway - VIDEO |

A powerful boiler blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Tirupati's Sri City, under Satyavedu mandal in Andhra Pradesh, has left at least five people dead and 10 others critically injured. The explosion caused extensive damage at the factory, with videos from the site showing debris scattered across a large area as police and emergency teams rushed to launch rescue operations.

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According to Andhra Pradesh Police, the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while relief and rescue operations continued at the site.

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Videos circulating on social media showed the scale of the destruction following the blast, with a large pile of debris visible across the factory premises. Police personnel and emergency responders were seen at the spot as they assessed the damage and carried out rescue efforts.

Three Deceased Identified

Officials have identified three of the deceased as Gourab Roy, 35, Chinna Mastan, 36, and Ramesh, 40. The identity of another victim is yet to be established, according to reports. Meanwhile, Vasu, 36, who was critically injured in the explosion, reportedly died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

The number of workers present inside the manufacturing unit at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are collecting details to establish the circumstances leading to the accident and determine the total number of people affected.

Cause Of Explosion Under Investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of the blast, including whether it resulted from a technical fault in the boiler or another factor. The exact sequence of events leading to the explosion remains unclear.

Police and emergency services reached the facility soon after the incident and initiated rescue operations. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical attention. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the site to take stock of the situation.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the explosion, the extent of the damage and the number of workers present at the facility are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.