'Very Clear Priorities': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reply To Man Asking For iPhone Goes Viral - WATCH

'Very Clear Priorities': Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reply To Man Asking For iPhone Goes Viral - WATCH | X

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma found himself at the centre of a light-hearted interaction when a man in a crowd approached him with an unexpected demand — an iPhone.

The unusual exchange was captured on video and later shared by Sarma on Instagram. The clip shows the Assam CM interacting with people when the man confidently stepped forward and made his request.

Man asks Himanta Biswa Sarma For An iPhone

“Sir, I want an iPhone,” the man told Sarma.

The request appeared to catch the Chief Minister off guard. Sarma then asked him a rather unexpected follow-up question: “An iPhone? Do you want an old iPhone or a new one?”

The conversation soon turned playful. Sarma raised his hand as if he was about to give the man a light-hearted smack, before appearing to accept the unusual request.

“Okay, we'll get you an iPhone. You will get it,” Sarma told him.

The Chief Minister then continued meeting and greeting others gathered around him.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Very Clear Priorities' Caption Goes Viral

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sarma accompanied the clip with a brief caption: “Very clear priorities.”

The interaction quickly attracted attention on social media, with several users amused by the man's straightforward approach. His confidence in asking the Chief Minister for an expensive smartphone also became a talking point among viewers.

While some users praised Sarma's response, others were curious about what happened after the cameras stopped rolling and questioned whether the man would actually receive the promised iPhone.

Another user joked about the man's determination, suggesting that his confidence was remarkable considering whom he had approached with the request.

The short interaction has since become a viral social media moment, largely because of the man's unusual demand and Sarma's playful response.