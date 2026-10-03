Gold For Aman Sehrawat! Star Indian Wrestler Clinches Men's Freestyle 57kg Title At Asian Games 2026

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Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating North Korea’s Han Chong Song 11-7 in the final. The Olympic bronze medallist produced a composed performance to secure the top prize in Aichi-Nagoya.

Sehrawat entered the final after an impressive run through the competition. He began his campaign with a 20-9 technical superiority victory over Japan’s Yamato Ogawa before defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

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In the semifinal, Aman staged a remarkable comeback against Tajikistan’s Aiaal Belolyubskii. After trailing 2-6, the Indian wrestler turned the bout around in the second period, scoring 12 points to secure a 14-8 victory and book his place in the gold-medal bout.

The final saw Sehrawat take on North Korea’s Han Chong Song, a world champion at 57kg. Aman held his nerve in the closely fought contest and eventually prevailed 11-7 to add an Asian Games gold medal to his impressive international record.

Aman’s triumph adds another wrestling gold to India’s impressive campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and underlines his continued rise in the 57kg freestyle category.