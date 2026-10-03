 Gold For Aman Sehrawat! Star Indian Wrestler Clinches Men's Freestyle 57kg Title At Asian Games 2026
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HomeSportsGold For Aman Sehrawat! Star Indian Wrestler Clinches Men's Freestyle 57kg Title At Asian Games 2026

Gold For Aman Sehrawat! Star Indian Wrestler Clinches Men's Freestyle 57kg Title At Asian Games 2026

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating North Korea’s Han Chong Song 11-7 in the final. The Olympic bronze medallist produced a composed performance to secure the top prize in Aichi-Nagoya.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Gold For Aman Sehrawat! Star Indian Wrestler Clinches Men's Freestyle 57kg Title At Asian Games 2026
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Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating North Korea’s Han Chong Song 11-7 in the final. The Olympic bronze medallist produced a composed performance to secure the top prize in Aichi-Nagoya.

Sehrawat entered the final after an impressive run through the competition. He began his campaign with a 20-9 technical superiority victory over Japan’s Yamato Ogawa before defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinal, Aman staged a remarkable comeback against Tajikistan’s Aiaal Belolyubskii. After trailing 2-6, the Indian wrestler turned the bout around in the second period, scoring 12 points to secure a 14-8 victory and book his place in the gold-medal bout.

The final saw Sehrawat take on North Korea’s Han Chong Song, a world champion at 57kg. Aman held his nerve in the closely fought contest and eventually prevailed 11-7 to add an Asian Games gold medal to his impressive international record.

Aman’s triumph adds another wrestling gold to India’s impressive campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and underlines his continued rise in the 57kg freestyle category.

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