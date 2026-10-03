 LOP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Satyagraha' Website To Unite Protests Across India, Invites Public To Share Stories Of Injustice | Video
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HomeIndiaLOP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Satyagraha' Website To Unite Protests Across India, Invites Public To Share Stories Of Injustice | Video

LOP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Satyagraha' Website To Unite Protests Across India, Invites Public To Share Stories Of Injustice | Video

Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Satyagraha’ website to consolidate protests across India on a single digital platform. The initiative allows people to share stories of injustice, locate similar movements through an interactive map and seek support from Gandhi and his office.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
LOP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Satyagraha' Website To Unite Protests Across India, Invites Public To Share Stories Of Injustice | Video
LOP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Satyagraha' Website To Unite Protests Across India, Invites Public To Share Stories Of Injustice | Video | X / @RahulGandhi

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the public to share their stories of "injustice" on 'Satyagraha', a digital platform designed to map and consolidate protests across the country and gain support under a single initiative.

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In a post on X, Gandhi noted that protesters can submit details about their causes, locate similar movements nationwide on an interactive map, and seek direct support.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, the Lok Sabha LoP termed 'Satyagraha' as a powerful weapon, adding that "an even greater weapon is standing together with truth in unity."

"People across the country are fighting for their rights and often fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, tribals, Dalits, women- every struggle has its own story. But the voice that rises alone often gets suppressed. 'Satyagraha' is an initiative to bring these voices together on a map. Bapu taught us this; truth is the greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with truth in unity. If you're also fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take two minutes," he said.

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"Your story will appear on the map. You'll see who else is fighting like you. And I'll do whatever I can, in Parliament, on the streets, by writing letters, standing with you wherever I'm needed, as the Leader of the Opposition; this is my responsibility," he added.

In a video attached to the post, the Congress leader said that the 'Satyagraha' website has been created for the general public amid the ongoing protests on various topics ranging from inflation and farmers' issues to women's safety across the country.

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"Protests are taking place in every corner of the country. Someone is speaking about students, someone is speaking about women, someone is protesting against price rise, so there are lakhs of different protests happening across the country. I am the Leader of Opposition, and I wanted us to consolidate the information about all these protests in one place. That is why we have launched the Satyagraha website for you. Whatever your protest may be, big or small, enter your name, the name of your group, and detail what the protest is about. And if we can help you, or if you seek help from us, we will gladly support you," he said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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