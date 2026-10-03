Shivaji Park Protest Row: Advocate Siddhi Deolekar Files Complaint Against CJP Activists Over Alleged Defiance Of Denied Permission | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: Siddhi Deolekar, a resident and advocate, on Friday said she lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station against Cockroach Janata Party activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ratna Singh for allegedly proceeding with the Shivaji Park protest despite denial of permission.

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In a post on X, Deolekar said the complaint was filed against CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka, Das and Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of the Cockroach Janata Party, and others for allegedly proceeding with the protest and gathering a large crowd despite an express denial of permission.

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“As a responsible Shivaji Park citizen, I have lodged a complaint against @abhijeet_dipke, @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss and @whattalawyer at Shivaji Park Police Station for allegedly attempting to proceed with the Shivaji Park Protest and gathering a huge crowd despite express denial of permission and the restrictions flowing from the Hon’ble Bombay High Court’s judgment in PIL 116/2009 dated 04.01.2013 and the subsequent Maharashtra Government order,” she said.

She also referred to restrictions arising from the Bombay High Court’s judgment in PIL 116/2009 dated January 4, 2013, and a subsequent Maharashtra government order.

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“This is not ‘peaceful protest’. This is an attempt to defy the law under the cover of a political protest,” Deolekar said.

She alleged that those claiming to fight for the Constitution were challenging the authority of the Bombay High Court.

She further said that if this conduct is allowed, tomorrow anyone can violate a court-backed restriction, call it a “peaceful activity”, and expect the law to look away.

“No ideology, no political campaign and no individual is above the Constitution. No one is above the law. This Protest is an Insult to the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay,” she said.

The development comes after activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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