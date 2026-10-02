Gen Next Mumbai Holds Counter-Protest Near Mantralaya As CJP Stages Stir Against Election Commission At Shivaji Park | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: While the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), founded by Abhijit Dipke, staged a protest at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a group of Gen Next activists held a counter-protest near Mantralaya on Friday.

Around 150 Join Demonstration

Around 150 young men and women gathered near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside Mantralaya and raised slogans against Dipke and the CJP. The protesters also raised slogans against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, including “Kejriwal chor hai”, while opposing the CJP's agitation.

The CJP has been protesting against the functioning of the Election Commission and has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It has also demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process be scrapped and that the 2029 elections be conducted on the basis of the 2025 electoral rolls.

SIR Scrapping Among Demands

The counter-protesters said they were opposing the CJP's agitation and its allegations against the Election Commission. The protesters, described as being associated with right-wing groups, staged the demonstration for around half an hour.

However, after the protesters appeared to have dispersed, some of them returned to the spot and resumed their agitation. The protesters later left behind the placards they had brought for the demonstration on one side of the road.

Police personnel were present at the site but did not intervene in the protest. They mainly focused on ensuring that the demonstration did not disrupt traffic at the busy junction near Mantralaya.

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