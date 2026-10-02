‘No UPI Day’: Traders Suspend Digital Payments Across India Over MDR; FRTWA Warns Of ‘Black Diwali’ | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Traders and retailers across several parts of the country observed ‘No UPI Day’ on Friday, October 2, to protest the proposed transaction charges/MDR on UPI payments.

Thousands Join Protest

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), which called for the protest, said thousands of garment traders, retailers and shopkeepers participated by keeping UPI transactions suspended for the day.

FRTWA president Viren Shah said preliminary reports indicated that around 250 trade associations from Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region participated in the protest. He also claimed that trade associations from other parts of the country joined the nationwide demonstration.

Customers Arrive Without Cash

Sharad Satardekar Matharpaçady Vyapari Sangh, Mazgaon, said that most customers who came to his textile shop did not bring cash. "I did not want to delay the payments and asked them to send the payment to my personal account so that the MDR was not applicable. This worked for the day," said Satardekar.

However, Petrol pump Association president Chetan Modi said that petrol dealers have not yet completely stopped accepting UPI payments. "We are waiting for the government to take a final decision on the issue. The association has already put forward its concerns and demands before the government, and there are indications that the government is considering allowing petrol pumps to absorb or accept the applicable UPI charges.

Dealers Await October 15 Clarity

"We are awaiting clarity from the government and expect a decision by October 15. Until then, UPI payments will continue to remain operational at petrol pumps.”

Many citizens were unaware of the protest. Mohini Thakare, a resident of Pestom Sagar, Chembur, said she paid for petrol by card and groceries with cash. "I did not know there was any such protest " said Thakare. K A Vishwanathan, a Matunga resident bought vegetables at the local market in the morning with cash.

The All India Consumer Products Federation and the All India Mobile Retailers Association withdrew their proposed call for a ‘No UPI Day’ on Friday following a meeting between a delegation of around 20 senior trade leaders, led by BJP MP and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders, Praveen Khandelwal, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. During the meeting, Sitharaman assured the delegation that the government remains committed to promoting digital transactions while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

FRTWA said it had submitted a memorandum to Sitharaman, raising concerns over the proposed charges and their potential financial impact on small retailers, traders and businesses.

“If the proposed UPI charges are not withdrawn by October 15, traders across India may observe the coming Diwali as a ‘Black Diwali’,” Shah said. He urged the government to take note of the concerns raised by traders and withdraw the proposed charges.

According to the FRTWA, associations representing retailers, distributors, automobile dealers, edible oil merchants, jewellery traders, fruit and vegetable sellers, petroleum dealers and other businesses participated in the protest.

Among those listed by the association were the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, All India Mobile Retailer Associations, All India Gems & Jewellery Federation, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, Gujarat, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Trade Association of Information & Technology, Federation of Associations of Maharashtra, Mumbai Grain Dealers Association and Maharashtra Vyapari Mahasangh.

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