Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CPWD Executive Engineer, Relative And 3 Others In ₹50-Lakh Bribery Case

The CBI recovered ₹50 lakh allegedly accepted as the first instalment of a bribe for a CPWD NOC linked to a Wadala land parcel | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Executive Engineer of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Mumbai, his relative and three officials of a Mumbai-based real estate group, in a bribery case relating to the issuance of a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), officials informed on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikrant Verma, Executive Engineer, CPWD Mumbai, his relative Saurav Kumar, resident of Pune, Arvind Semwal, Vice President in Baya Group of Companies, Chetan Mahajan, Manager in the company and A. Deshmukh, Partner in a firm which is a partnership firm under Baya.

Bribery Demand For NOC

The CBI registered a case on October 1 against Vikrant Verma, Executive Engineer, CPWD Mumbai, Saurav Kumar, Arvind Semwal and other unknown persons.

It was alleged that Verma demanded undue advantage of Rs 1 crore, later negotiated to Rs 70 lakh, through Kumar, for issuing NOC stating that CPWD had no claim over a parcel of land at Wadala, on which the real estate group intended to undertake a construction project.

CBI Lays Trap

The CBI laid a trap on Thursday and caught Kumar while he was carrying the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh, which he had accepted from Arvind Semwal on behalf of Verma. Verma was apprehended at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, where he was waiting to receive the bribe.

Chetan Mahajan and Deshmukh, who were present during the transaction, were also arrested. All the five accused persons have been arrested. The bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh has been recovered, officials said.

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Cash And Documents Recovered

"It was further found during the investigation that the NOC was issued without an entry in the dispatch register against payment of Rs 50 lakh, with the balance of Rs 20 lakh to be paid after a week. Searches were subsequently conducted at the premises of the accused and their associates in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, which led to the recovery of cash of about Rs 53.87 lakh (in addition to the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh), documents relating to immovable properties and other documents," the agency said in a statement.

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