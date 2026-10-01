Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Dahisar-Based Patent Agent Over Alleged ₹1.65-Lakh Bribe Demand To Influence Patent Office Official

The CBI has registered a case against a Dahisar-based patent agent over an alleged demand linked to the grant of a start-up’s patent | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a patent agent/IPR attorney for allegedly demanding money from a businessman who runs a start-up company to manage higher officials from the Patent Office and help the complainant in the grant of the patent in lieu of monetary consideration.

According to CBI sources, a written complaint had been received from the director of an Ulwe, Navi Mumbai-based company against V. Bhatt, patent agent/IPR attorney from Dahisar.

The complainant, who runs a start-up engaged in developing technology-based solutions in respect of food safety, had applied on September 8, 2025, for a patent.

Patent Application And Hearing Details

The First Examination Report was issued by the Patent Office on November 20, 2025, the reply was submitted on March 16, 2026, through an earlier agent, and a notice for oral hearing was received on July 24, 2026.

As the said agent expressed his inability to handle the oral hearing, the complainant appointed Bhatt, IPR Attorney, to represent the company at the oral hearing before the Patent Office, and paid him full and final service charges of Rs 35,000 in advance as per his invoice.

It was alleged in the complaint that on September 9, 2026, the complainant received a call on his mobile from a person introducing himself as a staff member of Bhatt, through whose phone Bhatt told the complainant that his patent could be rejected by the Deputy Controller of Patents and that he could manage with the higher official and help in the grant of the patent in lieu of monetary consideration.

On September 10, Bhatt again told the complainant that he would have to pay Rs 1.65 lakh to get the patent granted. On the complainant seeking a week's time, Bhatt assured him that the patent would be granted within two hours, and it was granted on the same day.

Bribe Demand Allegedly Continued

About a week later, an employee of Bhatt called the complainant enquiring about the status of the bribe amount to be paid to the officer of the Patent Office, and the complainant, being in Cochin, told him that he would communicate with Bhatt after reaching Mumbai, officials said.

"It is further alleged in the complaint that on September 21, Bhatt called the complainant and demanded bribe amount the same day or at least Rs 50,000 as part payment, and on the complainant stating that the patent had been granted on merit, told him that the patent could be revoked if the amount was not paid to him for onward transmission to the officer of the Patent Office. Bhatt declined to disclose the identity of the said officer, stating that it was confidential and that the work had already been done on the promise of payment," the CBI stated in its FIR.

Bhatt called the complainant on September 23 for delivery of the part payment of Rs 50,000, and the complainant does not wish to pay the bribe and approached the CBI. The verification of the complaint was conducted discreetly on September 23.

During verification, in a WhatsApp call received by the complainant from Bhatt, the latter reiterated the demand for a bribe, stating that the amount is for the officer of the Patent Office who had granted the patent on his assurance of payment.

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After negotiation, he agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as part payment at his office at Dahisar on September 24, with the balance to be paid subsequently, stating that the officers were pressuring him for the amount.

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