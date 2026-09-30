 Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests WCL Official For Accepting ₹40,000 Bribe In Nagpur Bill Payment Case
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Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests WCL Official For Accepting ₹40,000 Bribe In Nagpur Bill Payment Case

The CBI arrested WCL Senior Overseer (Civil) Pawan Nakhate in Nagpur after allegedly catching him accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe. The agency alleged he had demanded Rs 50,000 for releasing payment against a Rs 25.35-lakh work bill related to borewells and a drinking-water pipeline project at Pirwa village.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests WCL Official For Accepting ₹40,000 Bribe In Nagpur Bill Payment Case
CBI officials arrested a WCL Senior Overseer after allegedly catching him accepting a bribe linked to payment for a water-supply project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Senior Overseer (Civil), Umred Area, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Nagpur, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on September 30 against the accused Pawan Nakhate, based on a complaint alleging that the accused Senior Overseer (Civil), Gokul Murpar Sub Area, Umred Area, WCL, demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 (2 per cent of the total bill amount of Rs 25.35 lakh) as a reward for releasing payment against the complainant's 3rd bill of the work being executed.

Bribe Demand Linked To Borewell Work

The complainant was given the contract by WCL for making two numbers of borewells and installation of submersible pumps with internal main line and distribution pipeline for drinking water supply at rehabilitation site of Pirwa village.

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The CBI laid a trap on Wednesday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. The accused has been arrested.

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