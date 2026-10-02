CJP Protest: 'Bigg Boss Mein Jana Hoga', 'Fighting Against Dictators'; Girl Tries To Stop Bus At Jantar Mantar Like Rhiya Ahir Did In Mumbai; Netizens React

Girl Tries To Stop Bus At Jantar Mantar Like Rhiya Ahir Did In Mumbai | X / Instagram

In July this year, during the student protest in Mumbai, model and actor Rhiya Ahir's picture of stopping a police van went viral on social media, and she became the talk of the town. She was also nominated to be a part of Bigg Boss season 20, but lost to Love Gill, who received more votes than her. Now, on Friday, October 2, 2026, a girl tried to stop a bus at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which was carrying people who were detained by the police.

Soon, her video went viral on social media, and while many netizens trolled her and compared her to Rhiya, some even came out in her support. A netizen tweeted, "She is fighting against dictators (sic)."

🚨 Today, another girl tried to stop a police bus, just like Rhiya Ahir, as it was leaving Jantar Mantar after taking protesters away.



At that time, no female police officers were present there, and she seemed to think she had done something crazy by trying to stop the police… pic.twitter.com/r6gC9I0qbG — TEJASH 🚩 (@Tejashyy) October 2, 2026

Another X user wrote, "Social Media set trends and everyone follows. Now this trend is followed to be heroic to show that one can protest and stop the police vehicle. As usual police came without planning (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "These attempts always feel more about the spotlight than anything real (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, it is not yet known who the girl is who tried to stop the bus.

CJP Protest In Mumbai

Cockroach Janta Party is holding a protest in Mumbai to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the freezing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter-roll process. The protest is led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is happening for the same reason.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Veteran actress Shabana Azmi joins the CJP protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park against the Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/Q9vVzrkS4O — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

Celebrities Support CJP

Celebrities like Vishal Dadlani and Shabana Azmi are supporting the protest, and they even went to Mumbai's Shivaji Park to be a part of it. Azmi had also been to Delhi in July this year to support the CJP-led student protest.

Am I dreaming or what? pic.twitter.com/NAA7ZdVPjz — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026

Naseeruddin Shah Meets Abhijeet Dipke

Meanwhile, ahead of the protest in Mumbai, Naseeruddin Shah met Dipke and praised him for his work.