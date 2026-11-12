FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Two Missing SPOs Found Dead In J&K, Nvidia's Jensen Huang Faces Likely Ouster'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Could Jensen Huang’s Family Take Over Nvidia Amid Mounting Pressure? Meet Daughter Madison, Son Spencer & Son-In-Law Nico Caprez

Three members of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's family work at the chipmaker amid reports that its board is reviewing his future. Daughter Madison is a senior director in product marketing, son Spencer works in robotics, and son-in-law Nico Caprez is a vice-president. None has been named his successor. (Read more...)

2. J&K Tragedy: 2 Missing SPOs Found Shot Dead In Kishtwar's Dachhan, Missing Service Weapons Raise Suspicions Of Militant Involvement

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs), identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were found shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday. (Read more...)

TWO SPOs MISSING IN J&K'S KISHTWAR — BODIES RECOVERED IN DACHAN FORESTKishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir: Identified as Babbi Chand (920/SPO, 57) and Rashpal (65/SPO, 45).Both from PP Kiyar, heading to TOB of 17 RR on 11 Nov ~1630 hrs.20-25 rounds of firing reported from Bachnan forest, Anderwan Block, Deherna, Marwah.Proceeded beyond Kiyar Top with pony porters after SOG escort returned.Carried INSAS (60 rds) and .303 (50 rds).Did not reach TOB; joint search by PS Marwah, SOG Marwah and 17 RR launched.Bodies found deep inside Dachan forest by joint parties, nearly 2 km from last known point.Both shot multiple times.Massive ops on to track the terrorists behind the abduction and killing. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 12, 2026

3. Pete Hegseth And Staff Reprimanded By Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Guard After Laughing At Arlington Cemetery On Veterans Day Ceremony | Watch

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his staff were verbally reprimanded by a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guard for allegedly disrupting decorum at Arlington National Cemetery after a Veterans Day ceremony, sparking criticism from Democrats over the incident. (Read more...)

4. Jensen Huang Faces Possible Ouster After Second Affair Allegation; Nvidia CEO Reportedly Involved In Relationship With Company's VP

Nvidia directors reportedly weighed ousting CEO Jensen Huang amid claims involving executive Kimberly Powell and businesswoman Alice Huang. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old College Student Booked For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman Friend At Madh Island Party

Mumbai Police booked a 22-year-old college student for allegedly spiking his 20-year-old friend's drink with a sedative and sexually assaulting her during a Madh Island party on November 2. (Read more...)

6. Maharashtra Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies, 7 Children Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Castor Seeds In Nandurbar Village | Video

The children were rushed to Dhadgaon Rural Hospital, where six are stable, while one is being referred for specialised treatment. (Read more...)

7. Who Is Santosh Janardhan, Meta’s Infrastructure Chief Leaving The Company After 15 Years?

Meta's longtime infrastructure chief Santosh Janardhan to step down from his post in early 2027. (Read more...)

Outgoing Meta’s Infrastructure Chief Santosh Janardhan | X

8. 'All The Happiness And Love': Sports Fraternity Pours In Wishes As Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Tie Knot In Dreamy Greece Wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran have celebrated their wedding in a dreamy ceremony in Greece, with wishes pouring in from members of the sports fraternity. (Read more...)

9. Congress Leader Jagga Reddy Announces Telugu Film Based On Sonia Gandhi's Autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'

Congress leader Jagga Reddy announced plans to adapt Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', into a Telugu feature film. (Read more...)

10. India's First 'Amrit Bharat 3.0' Train Departs From New Delhi To Patna Amidst The Echo Of Chhath Songs

Indian Railways flagged off India's first Amrit Bharat 3.0 train from New Delhi to Patna at midnight on November 11 as a Chhath Puja Special. (Read more...)