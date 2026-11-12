India's First 'Amrit Bharat 3.0' Train Departs From New Delhi To Patna Amidst The Echo Of Chhath Songs | X / @RailwayNorthern

New Delhi: To ensure the convenience and safe travel of passengers on the occasion of Chhath Puja, the grand festival of folk faith, Indian Railways has taken a historic initiative. India's first state-of-the-art 'Amrit Bharat 3.0' train was flagged off for Patna from the New Delhi Railway Station at midnight on November 11 as a Chhath Puja Special train.

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At the time of the train's departure, the entire premises of the New Delhi Railway Station echoed with traditional Chhath folk songs, creating an atmosphere filled with immense enthusiasm and devotion among the passengers. Passengers present at the station on this special occasion warmly welcomed this initiative by Indian Railways.

Key Highlights:

Modern Amenities: Designed with cutting-edge technology keeping common and middle-class passengers in mind, the Amrit Bharat 3.0 train features comfortable seating, improved suspension, modern toilets, and mobile charging points.

Safety and Speed: Equipped with push-pull technology, this train offers high speed along with a jerk-free and safe travel experience.

Relief from Festive Rush: This special train will prove to be a major boon for passengers by helping manage the extra rush between Delhi and Bihar during the Chhath festival.

On this auspicious occasion of festivals, Indian Railways extends its best wishes to all passengers for a pleasant, safe, and prosperous journey.