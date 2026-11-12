Who Is Santosh Janardhan, Meta’s Infrastructure Chief Leaving The Company After 15 Years? | X

Meta's longtime infrastructure chief Santosh Janardhan is set to step down from his post in early 2027. Santosh told the company's employees that he would leave the company, according to the memo obtained by Bloomberg News. He said, "It's time to pass the baton" to former AWS senior vice president David Brown, who joined Meta (Facebook earlier) in July from AWS. Although, he did not clear the detail the reasons for his departure. Let's understand about Santosh Janardhan in detail, including his time span in Meta, earlier life, education and more.

Santosh Janardhan to leave Meta

Meta's longtime infrastructure chief Santosh Janardhan to step down from his post in early 2027. Janardhan, who worked at Meta since 2009, said, "He will support Brown through the first quarter of 2027 as a part of the transition. As we make the next set of choices about our priorities, this is the right time for Dave to take the lead in shaping that work. Dave has spent his career building and operating dependable infrastructure for a wide range of demanding workloads. He has the instincts, depth and judgment this moment requires," he added in the memo.

Who is Santosh Janardhan?

Santosh Janardhan is a senior technology executive at Meta who has played an important role in developing and overseeing the company's global infrastructure. In simple terms, he is responsible for the systems that keep Meta, Instagram, WhatsApp and other Meta services running. Janardhan has been associated with the company since the early years of its expansion and has spent approximately 15 years working on its technology and infrastructure operations.

His work includes managing data centres, computing systems, networking infrastructure and the technology required to support billions of users.

Role in Meta's AI expansion

His role has become particularly important as Meta continues to expand its investments in artificial intelligence (AI), requiring enormous computing capacity, advanced data centres and powerful infrastructure.