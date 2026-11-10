Meta Muse India Pricing Tipped: Power Plan Expected At ₹1,799 & Max At ₹8,999 A Month

Meta Muse India Pricing Tipped: Power Plan At ₹1,799 & Max At ₹8,999 A Month |

Meta's personal AI agent, Muse, may be heading to India. According to a report in The Hindu, rupee pricing for its paid plans has been spotted, a sign that a launch could be near. Meta has not confirmed the prices or any Indian launch date.

Muse AI plans: The tipped prices

The Muse Power plan could cost Rs. 1,799 per month and the Max plan Rs. 8,999 per month, per the report. Subscriptions bought through the Apple App Store or Google Play may be 'marginally higher'. Muse is free to use with limits. The paid tiers add higher usage caps.

How it compares with the US

In the US, Power costs $20 a month and Max $100 a month. One outlet put those at roughly Rs 1,900 and Rs 9,500 at the time, which would make the tipped Indian prices slightly lower than a straight conversion. Power offers 500 million tokens a week and Max 3 billion. Those limits could not be independently confirmed.

Where Muse is available

Meta rolled Muse out in the US on September 8 and added Canada on September 18. It is now live in the US, Canada, Japan and Singapore. Users must be 18 or older and in a supported region. Indian users are placed on a waitlist.

The Hindu reportedly found that some users who signed up through a VPN set to a supported region kept access in India even after turning it off. Meta's terms say users must be physically located in a country where Muse operates, and a VPN workaround risks suspension of the linked Meta account.

Why India matters

India is a key market for WhatsApp. A possible Muse integration with the messaging platform could open the agent to a vast audience. It also points to reports that WhatsApp may soon replace Meta AI with Muse. Meta has said Muse will reach its Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India "in the coming months."