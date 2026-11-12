J&K Tragedy: 2 Missing SPOs Found Shot Dead In Kishtwar's Dachhan, Missing Service Weapons Raise Suspicions Of Militant Involvement | ANI / Representational image

Jammu: The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt, officials said.

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However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle, the officials said.

The two men were identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). They were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan and had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.

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