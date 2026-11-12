Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old College Student Booked For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman Friend At Madh Island Party

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Mumbai: A 22-year-old Mumbai college student has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his 20-year-old woman friend after mixing a sedative into her drink at a party on Madh Island. The alleged incident took place on November 2, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Accused Allegedly Spiked Woman's Drink

According to the police, a group of students from a Mumbai college had organised a party at Madh Island. During the gathering, the accused allegedly spiked the woman's drink with a sedative, causing her to lose consciousness. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, as reported by Hindustan Times.

After regaining consciousness, the woman returned home and narrated the incident to her parents. Her family then approached Juhu police station and lodged a complaint. Since the alleged offence took place on Madh Island, which falls under the jurisdiction of Malvani police station, the case was transferred to the latter for further investigation.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections

Police registered an FIR under Sections 64(1) (punishment for rape), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison or other substances with intent to commit an offence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police officer from Malvani police station confirmed that an investigation is underway and said CCTV footage from the party venue would be examined. Statements of other students who attended the gathering will also be recorded as part of the probe. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the suspected use of a sedative. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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