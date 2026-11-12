'All The Happiness And Love': Sports Fraternity Pours In Wishes As Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Tie Knot In Dreamy Greece Wedding

Sports Fraternity Pours In Wishes As Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Tie Knot | anirudhofficial/Instagram

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran have celebrated their wedding in a dreamy ceremony in Greece, with wishes pouring in from members of the sports fraternity. Several prominent sporting personalities and the IPL franchise took to social media to congratulate the couple as pictures and messages from their special occasion caught attention.

Sports Fraternity Pours In Wishes As Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Tie Knot

anirudhofficial/Instagram

anirudhofficial/Instagram

Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh and former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund were among the sporting personalities who extended their wishes to the newlyweds. SunRisers Hyderabad also shared a special congratulatory message for their co-owner, making the occasion even more special for the franchise and its supporters.

Anirudh shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram on November 11, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime, 11.11". The pictures showed the couple dressed in complementary traditional outfits.

The wedding took place in Greece in the presence of close family members and select guests. Superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and several other prominent personalities attended the celebrations. The couple's wedding pictures quickly attracted attention across social media, with fans and well-wishers celebrating their new beginning.

SunRisers Hyderabad also joined the celebrations, sharing photographs of the couple and extending their best wishes. The franchise wrote, "Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!" The post received attention from cricket fans, given Kavya's association with the IPL franchise.

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The celebrations are expected to continue with a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, which is likely to bring together several personalities from the worlds of cricket, cinema, politics and business.