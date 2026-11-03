FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Sunetra Pawar Calls Urgent MLA Meet, Indian Seafarer Killed Off Oman Coast'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Calls Urgent MLA Meet In Mumbai Amid 'NCP Rift' Concerns; Sunil Tatkare Denies Discontent

Sunetra Pawar summoned NCP MLAs to her Devgiri residence in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after senior leaders met Amit Shah in Delhi. Speculation surrounds internal differences and a merger with Sharad Pawar's faction. (Read more...)

2. Cyclone Murasu's Eye Touches South Andhra Pradesh Coast As Landfall Continues, CM Chandrababu Naidu Directs Officials To Prevent Loss Of Life | Video

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu has begun making landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with its eye touching the shoreline, the IMD said. (Read more...)

Cyclone Murasu has reached Coastal Andhra Pradesh.Winds upto 120kmph.. https://t.co/SWWLLdcC44 — Dr. Gaurav Fauzdar (@fauzdar15) November 3, 2026

3. Mumbai Crime Branch Suspects Fake Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link In ₹5 Crore Threat Call To Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai Crime Branch suspects a fake threat call demanding ₹5 crore from actor Tusshar Kapoor. The caller allegedly posed as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer, but voice analysis found no match with available samples. Police are tracing the caller. (Read more...)

4. Who Was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras? 20-Year-Old Learjet Co-Pilot Who Called 'Mayday' Before Horrifying Florida Plane Crash

Co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, reportedly shouted 'Mayday, mayday' before a Learjet 60 crashed in South Florida, killing nine people, according to LiveATC.net recordings. She warned of icing, turbulence and a descent reaching 20,000 feet per minute. (Read more...)

5. Indian Seafarer Killed After Indian-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Oman Coast, 13 Rescued By Coast Guard

An Indian seafarer, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, was killed after the Indian-flagged vessel Al Jusufi was struck by an unidentified aerial object off Oman's coast on November 2. (Read more...)

6. Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary Thackeray Loses ₹19,638 In Online Banking Fraud; Oshiwara Police Register FIR

Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, allegedly lost Rs 19,638 in an online banking fraud despite not clicking suspicious links or responding to unknown calls. (Read more...)

Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary Thackeray Loses ₹19,638 In Online Banking Fraud; Oshiwara Police Register FIR |

7. Indian Navy Rescues 20 Crew Members From Hijacked Fishing Vessel Azini In 48-Hour Anti-Piracy Operation Off Somalia | Video

The Indian Navy has rescued all 20 crew members of hijacked fishing vessel Azini from armed pirates off Somalia after a 48-hour operation involving warships, reconnaissance aircraft, Marine Commandos and an IAF C-17 aircraft. (Read more...)

The Indian Navy Has Successfully Rescued All 20 Crew Members Of Fishing Vessel ‘Azini’, Which Was Hijacked By Armed Pirates Off The Northeastern Coast Of Somalia. The 48-Hour Operation Involved A Mission-Deployed Navy Warship, A Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft And Marine Commandos, Who Were Airdropped With Support From An Indian Air Force C-17 Aircraft. The Vessel Was Secured And The Crew Released Safely, With No Casualties Or Injuries Reported.#IndianNavy #Somalia #Piracy #MaritimeSecurity #IndianAirForce #IndianOcean #RescueOperation #FreePressJournal #FPJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 3, 2026

8. Mumbai-Amsterdam Flight Theft: Woman Loses £900 Worth ₹1.16 Lakh From Handbag Aboard IndiGo Flight, Sahar Police Register FIR

A 29-year-old woman allegedly lost 900 British pounds (approximately Rs 1.16 lakh) from her handbag during an IndiGo Mumbai-Amsterdam flight on September 7. (Read more...)