Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Calls Urgent MLA Meet In Mumbai Amid 'NCP Rift' Concerns; Sunil Tatkare Denies Discontent

Sunetra Pawar |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar has called an urgent meeting of all Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs at her official Devgiri residence in Mumbai at 7 pm on Tuesday, in a move that is expected to test her support within the party amid growing speculation over internal differences.

The meeting comes a day after a group of senior NCP leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, reportedly discussing the party's functioning, its future direction and the possibility of a merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The number of legislators attending the meeting is likely to be closely watched, particularly after concerns were reportedly raised over the functioning of the party and the role of younger leaders. The development has fuelled questions about the faction's internal cohesion following the death of Ajit Pawar, though the party leadership has publicly denied any rift.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare maintained that there was no discontent within the organisation and described the Delhi meeting as a pre-scheduled discussion on organisational matters.

“There is no discontent within the party... The Delhi meeting was pre-planned; all our leaders are united,” Tatkare said, as quoted by NDTV. He added that Tuesday's discussions would focus on the party's future course of action and organisational expansion.

BJP Reportedly Expresses Concern Over NCP's Functioning

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde met Shah in Delhi on Monday morning. The discussions reportedly covered the party's internal issues and their possible impact on the Mahayuti government.

The BJP leadership is understood to have conveyed its concerns over the way the NCP faction is being run and urged its leaders to resolve differences. The possibility of bringing the two NCP factions together was also reportedly discussed, with BJP leaders suggesting a merger while remaining within the NDA. However, the NCP leaders were reportedly not receptive to the proposal.

Following the Delhi meeting, Sunetra Pawar chaired a core committee meeting, where the party is understood to have ruled out any merger with the Sharad Pawar faction. Tatkare later said discussions on a merger had already ended.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tatkare, meanwhile, sought to downplay speculation about dissatisfaction over party appointments or leadership decisions. He said meetings with MLAs to seek their views were a regular practice, including during Ajit Pawar's tenure and that the recent gap was due to senior leaders being occupied with other responsibilities.