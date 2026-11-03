Mumbai Crime Branch Suspects Fake Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link In ₹5 Crore Threat Call To Tusshar Kapoor |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch suspects that a threat call demanding ₹5 crore from actor Tusshar Kapoor was made by someone falsely claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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The actor reportedly received a call from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who allegedly demanded ₹5 crore (approximately $1.5 million).

However, a preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch suggests that the call may have been fake, with the caller allegedly using the gang's name and notoriety to intimidate the actor and extort money.

The incident comes days after the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch. After receiving a complaint from the actor regarding the threat call, the case was assigned to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch.

Investigators examined the voice recording of the call and compared it with available audio samples of Harry Boxer. The preliminary analysis found that the voices did not match.

A senior police officer said the call was suspected to be fake because the voice did not match the available samples. The police are now working to identify the caller and trace the source of the threat. No FIR has been registered in the case so far.