Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 22-Year-Old Woman In Haryana; 13 Held So Far

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Subeha Pandit from Haryana, taking the total number of arrests in the firing case to 13 | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old woman from Karnal district in Haryana in connection with the firing incident near actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Juhu. With this arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 13.

The accused has been identified as Subeha Pandit. She is the third female accused in the case, with Radha and Babita previously arrested in connection with the alleged supply of weapons.

Firing Incident Near Actor's Residence

The firing took place on the evening of October 18, 2026, when unidentified assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and opened fire in the Juhu area.

An FIR was registered at Juhu Police Station. The further investigation was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Earlier, the Crime Branch arrested 12 accused from Kota in Rajasthan, Delhi and Sonipat in Haryana. On October 27, 2026, provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, including Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4), were invoked in the case.

Woman Allegedly Linked To Organised Gang

During further investigation, the Crime Branch found that the woman had allegedly been involved in the criminal activities of the organised gang.

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Acting on the findings, a Crime Branch team, with assistance from Haryana Police, apprehended and arrested the woman on November 1 from Karnal district. Further investigation in the case is being carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

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