Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 12th Accused Sent To Police Custody Till November 6; Probe Underway | File Photo

Mumbai: The 12th accused arrested in connection with the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was remanded to police custody till November 6 by a Mumbai court on Saturday.

The accused identified as Aman was apprehended from Rohna village in Haryana's Sonipat district with the assistance of local police. Investigators are examining his alleged involvement in financial transactions linked to the firing case.

12th Accused Arrested From Haryana's Sonipat

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the suspect following specific inputs gathered during its investigation into the firing incident. He is reportedly a friend of Kunal, one of the accused arrested earlier in the case.

Following his arrest, the suspect was initially granted three days of transit custody before being produced before a court in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused In Haryana

Police Probe Alleged ₹45,000 Financial Transactions

Speaking to reporters, defence lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal said the prosecution had sought 15 days of police custody. However, the court remanded the accused to police custody only until November 6.

“An accused named Amar, who was arrested in Sonipat yesterday, was initially remanded to three days of transit custody. Today, the police presented him before a special court in Mumbai and sought 15 days of further custody, alleging his involvement in the case under the provisions of the MCOCA,” Mirgal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the lawyer, the accused allegedly provided financial assistance of approximately Rs 45,000 to his co-accused through online transactions using QR codes.

Investigators are examining whether the money was connected to the alleged conspiracy behind the firing incident.

“The allegation against him is that he provided financial assistance of around Rs 45,000 to his co-accused through online transactions via QR codes. Therefore, police custody is not necessary, as the details can be obtained from banking institutions and transaction records,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The lawyer further stated that the accused was produced before an in-charge court as the regular court was unavailable on Saturday. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded the accused to police custody until 6th.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the alleged financial links between the newly arrested suspect and other accused in the firing case. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/