Mumbai-Amsterdam Flight Theft: Woman Loses £900 Worth ₹1.16 Lakh From Handbag Aboard IndiGo Flight, Sahar Police Register FIR | File Photo

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman has allegedly lost 900 British pounds (approximately Rs 1.16 lakh) during a Mumbai-Amsterdam flight. Based on the woman's complaint, the Sahar police registered an FIR on November 1 against an unidentified person for alleged theft.

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As per the FIR, the complainant, Sonia Agarwal, 29, daughter of a Bhopal-based jeweller, reported the incident to the police after returning from Birmingham. She had travelled from Bhopal to Mumbai on September 6 and boarded IndiGo flight 6E021 to Amsterdam the next day. From there, she was scheduled to take a connecting flight to Birmingham. She travelled as a tourist.



According to her complaint, Agarwal was carrying nine 100-pound notes in a wallet kept inside her handbag. She reportedly began feeling nauseous during the journey and requested a seat change, following which she was shifted to seat 24D.





She told the police that she visited the aircraft's washroom four times during the flight, leaving her handbag on the seat each time. It was only after landing at Amsterdam Airport, around 10 pm Indian time, that she checked her bag and discovered that all nine currency notes were missing.



Since the complaint was lodged nearly two months after the incident, the Sahar police have sought CCTV footage from the airport and details of all passengers who were on the flight to identify the person responsible. Further investigation is underway, police said.