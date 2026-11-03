Cyclone Murasu's Eye Touches South Andhra Pradesh Coast As Landfall Continues, CM Chandrababu Naidu Directs Officials To Prevent Loss Of Life | Video | X / ANI

Amaravati: The eye of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu has touched the south Andhra Pradesh coast as its landfall process continues, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Also Watch:

In an update on X, the IMD said part of the cyclone's wall cloud had entered land in its forward sector, while the eye was touching the coast.

The weather agency said Murasu was over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, as the landfall process continued.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The weather system is under continuous surveillance by Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai and Machilipatnam, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life as Cyclone Murasu approaches the state's coast, with the storm expected to make landfall near Kothapatnam, close to Ongole.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During another teleconference with officials to review the administration's preparedness across cyclone-affected districts, Naidu was informed that the cyclone was likely to make landfall in the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds expected to reach 100–110 kmph.

The Chief Minister enquired about the intensity of rainfall and winds in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal area. Officials informed him that light drizzle was being reported in Nellore, while moderate rainfall was recorded in Ongole and light drizzle near Kothapatnam.

Read Also Cyclone Murasu's Indirect Impact Brings Rain To Pune

Naidu directed officials to ensure that people in areas likely to be severely affected by the cyclone do not venture outdoors until the storm crosses the coast. He stressed that preventing loss of life must remain the administration's top priority.

He instructed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that cyclone-related information reaches people at the grassroots level. Referring to the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, he said such incidents should not be repeated during Murasu.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to take all necessary steps to minimise damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. Although wind speeds were expected to be lower than during Cyclone Arnab, he asked electricity department staff to remain on high alert and ensure immediate restoration in case of damaged power poles or supply disruptions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)