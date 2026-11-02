Cyclone Murasu's Indirect Impact Brings Rain To Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: The indirect impact of Cyclone Murasu over the Bay of Bengal has triggered light to moderate rainfall in Pune and several parts of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the spell is likely to continue for another day or two, before weather conditions gradually turn dry after November 5.

Dr SD Sanap, a scientist at IMD Pune, said the cyclone's direct impact was not being felt in Maharashtra, but changing atmospheric conditions associated with the system had contributed to increased humidity and rainfall in parts of the state.

Sanap explained, “At present, Cyclone Murasu has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Its direct impact is not being seen in Maharashtra. However, its partial influence is contributing to increased humidity levels. The southward shift of the subtropical jet stream is also resulting in the formation of high clouds and thundershowers.”

Pune, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur, along with some coastal districts, have recorded light to moderate rainfall. Pune, Ahilyanagar and parts of the Konkan region have experienced relatively heavier rainfall.

Sanap said Marathwada and Vidarbha were largely experiencing dry weather, although isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was possible. “There is a possibility of rain in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and isolated parts of Marathwada today and tomorrow. Similar conditions may prevail in Vidarbha, but widespread rainfall across all districts is unlikely,” he said.

He added that the cyclone's movement after landfall would determine whether its influence extends further towards Maharashtra. Its movement towards Telangana and subsequent direction would be crucial in determining the rainfall pattern over the next few days.

The scientist also said that “La Niña was currently active and its intensity was expected to increase during December and January”. Its possible impact on temperatures and other weather conditions would be assessed through subsequent IMD updates.

However, the rainfall is unlikely to provide substantial relief to farmers preparing for the Rabi season. Sanap said, “The rainfall recorded so far is light to moderate. It is not sufficient to significantly improve groundwater levels or support crops that require larger quantities of water. It may offer some temporary relief to farmers, but it cannot be considered adequate rainfall for the Rabi season.”

He added that rainfall activity could continue on November 2 and 3, with its intensity likely to decrease from November 4. “As per the current forecast, most parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience dry weather after November 5 and 6,” Sanap said.