Pune VIDEO: MSEDCL Alleges NHAI's Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway Contractor For Damage To Underground Power Cables; Files Police Complaint | Sourced

Pune: Repeated damage to underground electricity cables during the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway widening work between Wakad Bridge and Chandani Chowk has prompted the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to approach the police against the contractor.

The cables were damaged on Oct 16, 17 and 31, disrupting power supply and causing financial losses to the electricity distribution company.

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MSEDCL has alleged that the highway work continued despite prior warnings about the underground power lines and without ensuring their safe relocation.

Its Baner branch office, under the Aundh Sub-Division, filed a complaint at Bavdhan Police Station on Oct 27, seeking legal action against the contractor for damaging public property.

The repeated incidents have also raised concerns about the future maintenance of electricity lines along the stretch.

MSEDCL has warned that if the cables are covered by the widened road or buried under concrete without being relocated, repairing faults could become difficult and lead to prolonged power outages.

Three Cable Damage Incidents in 15 Days

According to MSEDCL, the first incident occurred on Oct 16, when the 22 kV Beverly Feeder cable was snapped during the highway work.

The next day, on Oct 17, the 22 kV Nia Feeder cable was damaged near Bitwise Chowk. Another incident was reported on Oct 31.

These incidents forced MSEDCL to undertake repeated repairs to restore power supply. The company estimates that the repair and restoration costs have run into lakh of rupees.

The power disruptions also inconvenienced consumers and affected the company's revenue. MSEDCL has expressed concern that it is facing public criticism for outages caused by damage during road construction.

MSEDCL Objects to Work Without Shifting Power Lines

MSEDCL officials said underground electricity lines that obstruct highway widening and service road construction must be relocated before the work proceeds.

As per the required procedure, the agency carrying out the roadwork must obtain an estimate approved by MSEDCL and take the necessary steps to shift the affected power lines safely.

Senior MSEDCL officials have also raised questions about the permissions obtained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). They said NHAI had obtained approval for work within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits but had not secured similar permission for the stretch falling under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

MSEDCL has objected to the continuation of construction despite prior notices about the underground cables.

Future Repairs Could Affect a Large Number of Consumers

MSEDCL has warned that the widening work could create serious problems if the existing 22 kV high-voltage and low-voltage underground cables are not properly identified and relocated.

The company said the power lines currently running along the roadside could end up beneath the widened road or concrete surface after construction. If a fault develops in such cables, locating the damaged section and carrying out repairs could become difficult.

Repair work may require digging up the newly constructed road, leading to delays and prolonged power disruptions.

According to MSEDCL, a fault in these lines could affect electricity supply to a large number of consumers in Aundh, Baner and Mhalunge.

NHAI Response Awaited

The Free Press Journal contacted NHAI officials for their response to the allegations. However, the officials concerned were unavailable for comment at the time of publication. NHAI had not issued an official statement on the matter at that time.