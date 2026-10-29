Pune: PCMC Commissioner Warns Corporators Of Legal Action For Obstructing Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has warned corporators of legal action if they obstruct demolition drives against unauthorised constructions, alleging that some elected representatives use their party workers to oppose the civic body's action. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Suryawanshi said preventing unauthorised constructions was a collective responsibility and that corporators should cooperate with the administration instead of interfering in demolition drives.

“From now on, if anyone obstructs the action, legal proceedings for obstructing official government work will be initiated against the corporators,” he warned. The warning comes as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) steps up efforts to curb unauthorised constructions. The civic body is also seeking to restrict property registration and access to basic utilities for such buildings to discourage people from buying homes in them.

PCMC Seeks To Block Registration Of Unauthorised Properties

Suryawanshi said the civic administration had submitted details of unauthorised constructions, along with their survey numbers, to the Stamp Duty Department.

The move aims to prevent the registration of such properties. However, the commissioner did not clarify whether the restrictions had already come into effect.

The civic body has also written to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), asking it not to provide electricity connections to unauthorised constructions.

PCMC will not supply water to the owners of such properties either, Suryawanshi said.

Corporator's Objection Halts Zoo Renovation

The commissioner also cited a dispute over renovation work at PCMC's Bahinabai Chaudhari Zoo in Sambhaji Nagar to highlight the alleged interference by elected representatives.

The zoo has remained closed to visitors for the past 10 years due to renovation work, he said. Work on its third phase had begun but was halted after a corporator opposed it, Suryawanshi claimed.

He urged corporators to support the administration's efforts instead of obstructing civic projects.

New Water Connections Suspended Amid Shortage

Amid concerns over water scarcity, PCMC has imposed a 10% water cut and suspended the issuance of new tap connections to residents and property developers, Suryawanshi said.

The civic body has formed teams to check water leakage and theft. It has also made the use of recycled water compulsory for both ongoing and new construction projects.

Developers will not be allowed to use tanker water for construction either. Civic teams will conduct surprise inspections to check compliance with the rules.

Suryawanshi said developers had given written undertakings while seeking construction permissions that they would be responsible for arranging water for flat buyers. He said they would have to fulfil this commitment.

The restrictions come as the civic administration seeks to manage water demand while enforcing stricter controls on construction activity across Pimpri-Chinchwad.