Pune: Ducati Backs Punit Balan's ISRL Franchise For Season 3 | Sourced

Pune: PBG Racing, led by sports entrepreneur Punit Balan, has partnered with Ducati and motorsport specialist Pranav Bakre to form PBG Ducati Racing for Season 3 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL).

Ducati has joined as the principal team sponsor, while Bakre has come on board as co-owner. The partnership brings together PBG Racing's experience in sports investments, Bakre's expertise in superbike racing and Ducati's motorsport background.

Ducati's Desmo450 MX, unveiled in India at the ISRL Season 2 finale in Calicut, and the new Desmo250 MX will compete against existing teams in Season 3.

The partners aim to establish a competitive presence in the league while attracting motorsport enthusiasts and introducing new audiences to Supercross. Ducati brings decades of experience in MotoGP and World Superbike racing, along with its Desmodromic engineering technology.

Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of Punit Balan Group and co-owner of PBG Ducati Racing, said, "We joined ISRL with a vision to build a franchise that reflects passion, performance and the spirit of Indian racing. Pranav joining me as co-owner and Ducati backing the team puts real substance behind that. Our focus is to build PBG Ducati Racing into a competitive franchise with a strong identity, back young sporting talent and give fans a team they can rally behind. We look forward to beginning this journey together in ISRL Season 3."

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, "We introduced Ducati's offroad programme to India at the ISRL Season 2 finale in Calicut, and the response has been exceptional. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, Ducati is proud of the racing pedigree, off-road programme reaching millions across global markets, and now in India we have a great platform to express our capabilities and establish our leadership at a competitive grid. As Principal Team Sponsor, Ducati India is fully committed to this partnership and to inspiring a new generation of riders across the country in Season 3."

Pranav Bakre, co-owner of PBG Ducati Racing, said, "Races are generally decided long before the start gate drops, through preparation, machinery and the people behind every rider. That belief is at the heart of PBG Ducati Racing. Punit brings a proven record of building teams and backing sport, while together we share the passion to build a team that is ready to compete and win from the very first round. Ducati brings an extraordinary global motorsport legacy and engineering excellence to this partnership, and we are honoured to represent the brand on the ISRL grid."

ISRL Co-Founder and Director Eeshan Lokhande said, "Ducati unveiled its off-road programme in India at our Season 2 finale, and a year later, it is backing a team on our grid. ISRL represents a unique convergence of sport and industry, with the automotive sector investing directly in teams and competition. With two major manufacturers already backing teams, Ducati becomes the third major automotive brand to join the grid. I am extremely pleased to see this growing commitment, and equally excited that young Indian riders are getting the opportunity to compete on internationally competitive machinery. PBG Ducati Racing is a strong addition to Season 3, and we look forward to what this partnership brings to the sport."

The partnership comes amid growing interest in performance motorcycles and off-road racing in India. Manufacturers are introducing off-road motorcycles for Indian riders, while racing partnerships are attracting investment in the sport.

PBG Ducati Racing will now focus on preparations for Season 3, with plans to develop a competitive team and strengthen its connection with motorsport fans in Pune and across India.

Balan's Pune-headquartered Punit Balan Group has investments and sponsorships across several sports, including cricket, chess, tennis, handball, table tennis, kho kho, badminton and arm wrestling.

Bakre owns Legacy Motors, the Ducati dealership in Pune, and is a co-founder of the Indian Superbike League.