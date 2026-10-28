Pimpri-Chinchwad: Amid 10% Water Cut & Drought Concerns, 35% Water Loss Raises Questions Over PCMC's Supply Network

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad is facing a 10% water cut amid drought concerns, even as around 35% of the municipal corporation's water supply is reportedly lost through leakage, unauthorised connections and other unaccounted-for use. The figures have raised questions over the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) efforts to prevent water wastage and improve distribution. Officials said that the city receives around 650 million litres per day (MLD) from three sources: 520 MLD from Pavana Dam, 100 MLD from Andra Dam and 30 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

However, the city's estimated daily water requirement is around 770 MLD, leaving a shortfall of approximately 120 MLD. The reported water losses have added to concerns over whether the available supply is being used efficiently. The 10% water cut came into effect on Oct 16 following state government directions to conserve water amid concerns over deficient rainfall and possible shortages in the coming months. The civic body has appealed to residents to use water sparingly.

Alternate-Day Supply Continues Since 2019

Pimpri-Chinchwad has been receiving water on alternate days since Nov 25, 2019. The system was introduced to ensure equitable distribution across the city.

Nearly seven years later, the arrangement remains in place. The additional 10% cut has further tightened supply. The civic body has also urged housing societies and commercial establishments to avoid wasting drinking water and use treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes wherever possible.

17,500 Unauthorised Connections Found In Survey

Unauthorised water connections remain a major concern for the civic administration. According to officials, PCMC appointed an agency to identify illegal connections and found 17,500 such connections during a survey.

Of these, 13,500 were regularised under an amnesty scheme, with the civic body reportedly spending ₹26 crore on the exercise.

The report also states that the city has more than 25,000 unauthorised connections. The figures require clarification from PCMC, particularly regarding the number of connections identified, regularised and still operating illegally.

Unauthorised connections have reportedly been found in slum areas, single-storey houses and unauthorised constructions. Some housing societies facing shortages have also allegedly taken additional connections to meet their needs.

Leakage, Water Theft Add To Supply Concerns

Water loss is not limited to damaged pipelines. The reported problems include leaking valves, pipeline bursts, overflowing storage tanks and unauthorised connections.

Citizens have also raised concerns about the alleged diversion of municipal water to private tankers, washing centres and construction sites. However, PCMC officials have not responded to these allegations.

The term 'unaccounted-for water' describes water that the civic body cannot fully account for. However, officials clarified that physical leakage, unauthorised consumption and unpaid water bills are different issues.

Sources told The Free Press Journal that some government, semi-government and municipal establishments have outstanding water bills. Unpaid bills affect revenue recovery but do not necessarily mean that the water itself has been physically lost.

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New Water Sources Being Pursued

PCMC is also seeking additional water sources to meet the city's growing demand. The civic body has been pursuing an allocation of 760 MLD from Mulshi Dam since December 2023. It is also exploring the possibility of bringing water from Thokarwadi Dam.

The Bhama Askhed project is expected to provide an additional 167 MLD to the city by February 2027, according to the recent media reports. However, additional supply alone will not address concerns over leakage, unauthorised connections and inefficient distribution.

The immediate challenge for PCMC is to conserve the available water, identify the extent of actual losses and ensure that existing supplies reach residents more efficiently. Experts in the city noted that a clear water audit would help establish how much water is lost through physical leakage, how much is consumed through unauthorised connections and how much is properly accounted for by the civic body.