Pune: Diwali Rush Prompts Daytime Goods Transport Ban In Central Markets Till November 12 |

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police have restricted goods vehicles from moving for deliveries, loading, and unloading in several crowded central market areas of Pune during the day until November 12. The restrictions, which took effect on October 26, allow goods transport only between 11 pm and 9 am.

The decision comes as markets across the city witness a rise in shoppers ahead of Diwali. The police aim to reduce traffic congestion and ensure the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicles in busy commercial areas.

The restrictions cover major shopping stretches, including Laxmi Road, Tulshibaug, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Bohri Ali, Ganesh Peth, Ravivar Peth, Shukrawar Peth, Tapkir Galli, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road and Bajirao Road, among other areas.

These markets attract large crowds during the festive season. Their narrow roads often make it difficult for goods vehicles to move without blocking traffic or causing inconvenience to shoppers. Under the new arrangement, traders and shopkeepers must schedule deliveries and other goods-handling activities during the permitted 10-hour window.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare said the presence of goods vehicles on narrow market roads can obstruct traffic and create difficulties for pedestrians, particularly during peak shopping hours. The restrictions have therefore been introduced to shift delivery operations to night-time and early-morning hours.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force until November 12.