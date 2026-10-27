Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTOs Warns Against Using Rapido Bike Taxis | File Image

Pune: The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have urged citizens not to use Rapido's bike taxi service in Pune district, stating that the company has not obtained the mandatory aggregator licence to operate the service.

The Pune RTO registered a case against the company on October 16, followed by another case filed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO on October 26 for allegedly continuing operations without the required licence. Authorities have also initiated proceedings to disable the application.

The action follows a meeting held on October 9 under the chairmanship of the District Collector, who also heads the Regional Transport Authority. During the meeting, Rapido was directed to immediately suspend its bike taxi operations in Pune district until it obtained the required electric two-wheeler taxi aggregator licence.

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Despite the directive, the company allegedly continued operating the service, prompting the two RTO offices to initiate legal action.

In a separate enforcement drive, the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO's flying squad took action against five vehicles allegedly operating as Rapido bike taxis and imposed a total fine of ₹56,000.

The RTO has also cautioned private two-wheeler owners against registering their vehicles on the Rapido application and making them available for commercial bike taxi services.

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Officials warned that vehicles found being used for such operations during inspections would face action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and applicable rules.

The transport authorities have appealed to citizens across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the district to refrain from using the Rapido bike taxi application. They have also urged vehicle owners not to register their private two-wheelers on the platform until the company obtains the necessary licence.