8 Ballot Boxes Without Intact Wax Seals Spark Row At Pune Graduates’ Constituency Counting Centre |

Pune: Vote counting for the Pune Division Graduates’ Constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections witnessed a brief disruption on Tuesday after representatives of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, raised objections over eight ballot boxes allegedly having broken wax seals at the counting centre in Balewadi. The representatives questioned the integrity of the boxes and demanded transparency, triggering a verbal exchange with election officials and creating a tense atmosphere at the centre.

According to the representatives, the wax seals on some ballot boxes were found broken during the counting process. They maintained that although the paper seals on the boxes remained intact, the condition of the wax seals raised concerns that required clarification from the election administration.

Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, then attempted to bring the matter to the attention of election officials and sought an explanation regarding the condition of the boxes. Officials reportedly inspected the matter, but the representatives alleged that counting was allowed to continue on the grounds that the paper seals remained intact.

The disagreement led to a verbal altercation between the counting representatives and the Returning Officer’s team, briefly disrupting proceedings.

The representatives argued that the condition of the seals should be examined before the counting of votes from the disputed boxes proceeded. They also sought clarity on the procedure followed by officials in determining whether the ballot boxes were secure.

Demand to set aside disputed boxes

Seeking greater transparency, the representatives demanded that the ballot boxes with allegedly broken wax seals be kept aside and that counting of the remaining boxes continue without interruption.

They also raised questions about the video recording of the proceedings, seeking information on when a copy would be made available. Some representatives further alleged that they faced difficulties in submitting written complaints and demanded that their objections be formally recorded.

The allegations have not, by themselves, established that the ballot papers were tampered with or that the counting process was compromised.

Official clarification awaited

The counting arrangements at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi include 100 tables for the Graduates’ Constituency and 42 for the Teachers’ Constituency, according to reports published ahead of counting. These are counting-table figures and should not be confused with the total number of ballot boxes.